Equity Balance Chart (Indicator Description)

This is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to track and display an account's performance directly on the chart. It plots the account's Equity (in lime green) and Balance (in orange) as two separate lines in a sub-window.

Its two primary features are:

Persistent History: The indicator saves the equity and balance data from each bar to a history file. When you restart MetaTrader 5 or reload the indicator, it automatically loads this file to redraw the complete performance history, preventing the data from being lost. On-Chart Information Panel: It displays a live-updating panel in the corner of its window. This panel shows key daily statistics, including: The day's High Equity (showing the peak value, the time it was hit, and the percentage gain from the day's open).

The day's Low Equity (showing the lowest value, the time, and the percentage loss).

The current Balance and Equity values.

The "DIFF%" (Difference), which shows the current floating profit or drawdown as a percentage.

The indicator is built to be efficient, saving its history periodically on a timer rather than on every single tick, which prevents system slowdown. It also includes input options to show or hide the panel, customize its colors, and manually clear the saved history file.

User Guide