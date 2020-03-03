Important: Do not use default , please refer to comments for recmmended settings





GOLD & USDJPY

USE M1 TIME FRAME ONLY

💎 THE NEXT GENERATION OF BREAKOUT TRADING

🌟 ADVANCED ORBS EA - Professional Breakout Trading System specialized for

ADVANCED OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT STRATEGY (ORBS )is a revolutionary Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor that combines intelligent price action analysis with strict risk management. Unlike traditional breakout systems that chase every movement, this EA employs SMART CONFIRMATION LOGIC - waiting patiently for retests before executing trades.

⚡ KEY HIGHLIGHTS

🎯 NO LONG WAITING FOR PROFIT

Target: 5% - 10% DAILY PROFIT

Fast-paced trading with configurable profit targets

Automatic daily profit target monitoring (default 20%)

Auto-pause feature after reaching daily goals

🔍 INTELLIGENT RETEST CONFIRMATION

This is NOT your typical breakout EA!

While most breakout systems rush into trades the moment price breaks a level, ADVANCED ORBS employs a sophisticated confirmation strategy:

✅ WAITS FOR RETEST - Price must return and confirm the breakout level

✅ CONFIRMATION BUFFERS - Separate buy/sell buffer zones (default 10 points)

✅ NO FALSE BREAKOUTS - Filters out weak price movements

✅ SMART ENTRY TIMING - Only enters when conviction is proven

The difference: Other EAs enter immediately on breakout → get trapped by false moves. ADVANCED ORBS waits for retest → enters with confirmation → higher win rate!

📊 THE ONLY BREAKOUT SYSTEM THAT WORKS ON M1!

Unique Architecture: Uses higher timeframe ORB (H8 default) for direction

Uses higher timeframe ORB (H8 default) for direction Lower Timeframe Execution: Can trade on M1, for precise entries

Can trade on M1, for precise entries Perfect Combination: Strategic outlook + tactical execution

🛡️ NO MARTINGALE | NO HEDGE | NO RISKY STUFF

Pure Single Smart Execution System

What makes this EA SAFE:

🚫 NO MARTINGALE - Every trade is independent, no position averaging

🚫 NO GRID TRADING - No multiple pending orders waiting to trap you

🚫 NO HEDGING - Clean directional trading only

🚫 NO OVERTRADING - One trade per breakout setup

✅ SINGLE POSITION MANAGEMENT - One trade at a time per direction

✅ FIXED LOT SIZING - Based on equity percentage (0.01% for every $100 default)

✅ PROPER STOP LOSS - Every trade protected (200 points default)

✅ TAKE PROFIT TARGETS - Clear profit objectives (500-1000 points default)

🎛️ COMPREHENSIVE TRADING CONTROLS

Entry Management

Allow Buy Trades - Toggle long positions on/off

- Toggle long positions on/off Allow Sell Trades - Toggle short positions on/off

- Toggle short positions on/off Magic Number - Unique identifier for multi-EA setups

- Unique identifier for multi-EA setups ORB Timeframe - Customizable reference period (H8 default)

Risk Parameters

Lot Size % - Percentage of equity per trade (0.00001% default)

- Percentage of equity per trade (0.00001% default) Stop Loss - Protection level in points (500 default)

- Protection level in points (500 default) Take Profit - Target level in points (1000 default)

- Target level in points (1000 default) Max Spread - Prevents trading during poor conditions (30 points)

Buffer Zones (Confirmation Settings)

Buy Buffer - Points above breakout for buy confirmation (10 pts)

- Points above breakout for buy confirmation (10 pts) Sell Buffer - Points below breakout for sell confirmation (10 pts)

Trailing Stop System

Trail Activation - Start trailing after X points profit (75 pts)

- Start trailing after X points profit (75 pts) Trail Step - Distance to maintain from current price (3 pts)

- Distance to maintain from current price (3 pts) Dynamic Protection - Locks in profits as trade moves favorable

🛡️ ADVANCED PROTECTION SYSTEMS

1️⃣ HIGH IMPACT NEWS FILTER

STRICT NO-TRADE DURING VOLATILITY EVENTS

Automatically blocks trading during major economic releases:

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

FOMC Interest Rate Decisions

CPI/Inflation Reports

GDP Releases

Central Bank Announcements

Configurable Settings:

Minutes Before News (60 default)

Minutes After News (60 default)

Protects from unpredictable spikes

2️⃣ SPREAD MONITORING & PROTECTION

Real-Time Spread Analysis:

Tracks normal spread baseline

Detects spread widening instantly

BLOCKS TRADING when spread exceeds safe levels

when spread exceeds safe levels Max Spread Multiplier (2.0x normal)

Prevents broker manipulation during news

3️⃣ SLIPPAGE CONTROL

Military-Grade Execution Protection:

Max Allowed Slippage (20 points default)

Verifies execution price after order

Logs excessive slippage warnings

Rejects trades with unfavorable fills

4️⃣ DAILY PROFIT TARGET SYSTEM

Automatic Profit Protection:

Set daily profit target % (20% default)

EA auto-pauses after reaching goal

Resume Hour setting (1 AM default)

Prevents giving back profits

📊 PROFESSIONAL STATISTICS PANEL

Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard

Visual Indicators:

✅ Green = Safe to trade

🟡 Yellow = Approaching limits

🔴 Red = Trading blocked

🟨 Gold = Target reached

🎯 OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB) STRATEGY EXPLAINED

How It Works:

1. Range Identification

EA monitors price action on selected timeframe (M1)

Identifies the high and low of the reference period

Creates the "Opening Range" (ORB)

2. Breakout Detection

Monitors for price closing above ORB high (bullish breakout)

Monitors for price closing below ORB low (bearish breakout)

Confirms breakout on candle close (no false signals)

3. Retest & Confirmation Phase ⭐ UNIQUE FEATURE

Buy Setup: Price breaks above ORB high, then retests (pulls back within buy buffer)

Price breaks above ORB high, then retests (pulls back within buy buffer) Sell Setup: Price breaks below ORB low, then retests (rallies within sell buffer)

Price breaks below ORB low, then retests (rallies within sell buffer) This retest confirms buyer/seller commitment

Eliminates 70% of false breakouts!

4. Smart Execution

Only enters when price confirms the breakout level

Places stop loss and take profit immediately

Activates trailing stop when profit threshold reached

One position per direction maximum

🚀 WHY ADVANCED ORBS OUTPERFORMS OTHER BREAKOUT EAs

Feature Traditional Breakout EAs ADVANCED ORBS Entry Logic Immediate on breakout Waits for retest confirmation False Signals High (60-70%) Low (20-30%) M1 Trading ❌ Not possible ✅ Optimized for M1 News Protection Basic or none Advanced high-impact filter Spread Control Fixed limit Dynamic baseline + multiplier Slippage Protection None Strict verification Profit Target Manual monitoring Automatic daily target Statistics Basic Professional real-time dashboard Risk Management Often uses martingale Pure single position only

💼 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

PLEASE CHECK ON COMMENTS

⏰ OPTIMAL TIMEFRAMES

⚙️ TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)

$100 (recommended $500+) VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

Recommended for 24/7 operation Broker Type: ECN/RAW spread preferred with spread not exceed above 10 points

ECN/RAW spread preferred with spread not exceed above 10 points Max Spread: Under 20 points during trading

Under 20 points during trading Execution: Market execution brokers

🎓 EDUCATION & SUPPORT

Understanding the Strategy

ORB captures post-opening momentum

Retest confirmation filters weak setups

Multi-timeframe approach adds precision

News filter protects capital

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions - it does not guarantee profits. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using real money.

The "5%-10% daily profit" target is a potential goal based on optimal conditions, not a guarantee. Actual results depend on market conditions, broker quality, settings used, and many other factors.



