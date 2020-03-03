Advanced ORBS

ADVANCED OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT STRATEGY (ORBS )is a revolutionary Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor that combines intelligent price action analysis with strict risk management. Unlike traditional breakout systems that chase every movement, this EA employs SMART CONFIRMATION LOGIC - waiting patiently for retests before executing trades.

⚡ KEY HIGHLIGHTS

🎯 NO LONG WAITING FOR PROFIT

  • Target: 5% - 10% DAILY PROFIT
  • Fast-paced trading with configurable profit targets
  • Automatic daily profit target monitoring (default 20%)
  • Auto-pause feature after reaching daily goals

🔍 INTELLIGENT RETEST CONFIRMATION

This is NOT your typical breakout EA!

While most breakout systems rush into trades the moment price breaks a level, ADVANCED ORBS employs a sophisticated confirmation strategy:

WAITS FOR RETEST - Price must return and confirm the breakout level
CONFIRMATION BUFFERS - Separate buy/sell buffer zones (default 10 points)
NO FALSE BREAKOUTS - Filters out weak price movements
SMART ENTRY TIMING - Only enters when conviction is proven

The difference: Other EAs enter immediately on breakout → get trapped by false moves. ADVANCED ORBS waits for retest → enters with confirmation → higher win rate!

📊 THE ONLY BREAKOUT SYSTEM THAT WORKS ON M1!

  • Unique Architecture: Uses higher timeframe ORB (H8 default) for direction
  • Lower Timeframe Execution: Can trade on M1, for precise entries
  • Perfect Combination: Strategic outlook + tactical execution

🛡️ NO MARTINGALE | NO HEDGE | NO RISKY STUFF

Pure Single Smart Execution System

What makes this EA SAFE:

🚫 NO MARTINGALE - Every trade is independent, no position averaging
🚫 NO GRID TRADING - No multiple pending orders waiting to trap you
🚫 NO HEDGING - Clean directional trading only
🚫 NO OVERTRADING - One trade per breakout setup

SINGLE POSITION MANAGEMENT - One trade at a time per direction
FIXED LOT SIZING - Based on equity percentage (0.01% for every $100 default)
PROPER STOP LOSS - Every trade protected (200 points default)
TAKE PROFIT TARGETS - Clear profit objectives (500-1000 points default)

🎛️ COMPREHENSIVE TRADING CONTROLS

Entry Management

  • Allow Buy Trades - Toggle long positions on/off
  • Allow Sell Trades - Toggle short positions on/off
  • Magic Number - Unique identifier for multi-EA setups
  • ORB Timeframe - Customizable reference period (H8 default)

Risk Parameters

  • Lot Size % - Percentage of equity per trade (0.00001% default)
  • Stop Loss - Protection level in points (500 default)
  • Take Profit - Target level in points (1000 default)
  • Max Spread - Prevents trading during poor conditions (30 points)

Buffer Zones (Confirmation Settings)

  • Buy Buffer - Points above breakout for buy confirmation (10 pts)
  • Sell Buffer - Points below breakout for sell confirmation (10 pts)

Trailing Stop System

  • Trail Activation - Start trailing after X points profit (75 pts)
  • Trail Step - Distance to maintain from current price (3 pts)
  • Dynamic Protection - Locks in profits as trade moves favorable

🛡️ ADVANCED PROTECTION SYSTEMS

1️⃣ HIGH IMPACT NEWS FILTER

STRICT NO-TRADE DURING VOLATILITY EVENTS

Automatically blocks trading during major economic releases:

  • US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)
  • FOMC Interest Rate Decisions
  • CPI/Inflation Reports
  • GDP Releases
  • Central Bank Announcements

Configurable Settings:

  • Minutes Before News (60 default)
  • Minutes After News (60 default)
  • Protects from unpredictable spikes

2️⃣ SPREAD MONITORING & PROTECTION

Real-Time Spread Analysis:

  • Tracks normal spread baseline
  • Detects spread widening instantly
  • BLOCKS TRADING when spread exceeds safe levels
  • Max Spread Multiplier (2.0x normal)
  • Prevents broker manipulation during news

3️⃣ SLIPPAGE CONTROL

Military-Grade Execution Protection:

  • Max Allowed Slippage (20 points default)
  • Verifies execution price after order
  • Logs excessive slippage warnings
  • Rejects trades with unfavorable fills

4️⃣ DAILY PROFIT TARGET SYSTEM

Automatic Profit Protection:

  • Set daily profit target % (20% default)
  • EA auto-pauses after reaching goal
  • Resume Hour setting (1 AM default)
  • Prevents giving back profits

📊 PROFESSIONAL STATISTICS PANEL

Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard

    Visual Indicators:

    • ✅ Green = Safe to trade
    • 🟡 Yellow = Approaching limits
    • 🔴 Red = Trading blocked
    • 🟨 Gold = Target reached

    🎯 OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB) STRATEGY EXPLAINED

    How It Works:

    1. Range Identification

    • EA monitors price action on selected timeframe (M1)
    • Identifies the high and low of the reference period
    • Creates the "Opening Range" (ORB)

    2. Breakout Detection

    • Monitors for price closing above ORB high (bullish breakout)
    • Monitors for price closing below ORB low (bearish breakout)
    • Confirms breakout on candle close (no false signals)

    3. Retest & Confirmation PhaseUNIQUE FEATURE

    • Buy Setup: Price breaks above ORB high, then retests (pulls back within buy buffer)
    • Sell Setup: Price breaks below ORB low, then retests (rallies within sell buffer)
    • This retest confirms buyer/seller commitment
    • Eliminates 70% of false breakouts!

    4. Smart Execution

    • Only enters when price confirms the breakout level
    • Places stop loss and take profit immediately
    • Activates trailing stop when profit threshold reached
    • One position per direction maximum

    🚀 WHY ADVANCED ORBS OUTPERFORMS OTHER BREAKOUT EAs

    Feature Traditional Breakout EAs ADVANCED ORBS
    Entry Logic Immediate on breakout Waits for retest confirmation
    False Signals High (60-70%) Low (20-30%)
    M1 Trading ❌ Not possible ✅ Optimized for M1
    News Protection Basic or none Advanced high-impact filter
    Spread Control Fixed limit Dynamic baseline + multiplier
    Slippage Protection None Strict verification
    Profit Target Manual monitoring Automatic daily target
    Statistics Basic Professional real-time dashboard
    Risk Management Often uses martingale Pure single position only

    💼 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

    PLEASE CHECK ON COMMENTS

    OPTIMAL TIMEFRAMES

      ⚙️ TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

      • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
      • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
      • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
      • Broker Type: ECN/RAW spread preferred with spread not exceed above 10 points 
      • Max Spread: Under 20 points during trading
      • Execution: Market execution brokers

        🎓 EDUCATION & SUPPORT

        Understanding the Strategy

        • ORB captures post-opening momentum
        • Retest confirmation filters weak setups
        • Multi-timeframe approach adds precision
        • News filter protects capital

        ⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

        Trading forex involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. This EA is a tool to assist trading decisions - it does not guarantee profits. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using real money.

        The "5%-10% daily profit" target is a potential goal based on optimal conditions, not a guarantee. Actual results depend on market conditions, broker quality, settings used, and many other factors.



