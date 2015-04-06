CPT Standard MT4

Hi.

I guess you came to this page hoping you might find an EA you can trust!


If so, give me your attention.

CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose.


I will tell you a little story about why I created this EA...


Get the MT5 version CPT Standard MT5.

Subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates.


Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... Let's say winning more than losing.

I made parties at that time, thinking that's the end, and now everything will be just perfect.


Of course, I was a wrong...

I got into a painful losing streak for more than a year, just to understand that making some winning trades isn't enough.


Anybody can do that...

Even my 8-year-old cousin, when I showed him the buy and sell buttons, was able to do that, but he's not consistent.


This is a long marathon, and that's what most traders don't see...


So I had two options: giving up or changing my mindset.

I took the second option. (and I hope you do the same)


I was thinking about a system to achieve consistency, especially if I want to be a full-time trader.

I did it, and I was able to design manual trading systems for this purpose.


Later on, I developed some automated systems for managing my passive portfolios, and right now, I'm sharing one of them with you.

The idea was based on three keywords:

  • Simple: The strategy concept isn't complex, as it trades technical price action breakouts that most of us are familiar with.
  • Safe: No dangerous techniques involved. Just Stop-orders, SL, and TP with clear risk management rules will be enough.
  • Consistent: The most important reason why this program was founded. This shouldn't be that kind of EA that makes high returns in the first months, then collapse...


    I want you to click on Demo Download, then continue reading this to discover how it works in the strategy tester.


    Default settings

    As you see, you have too many options to create any breakout strategy you want.

    Don't worry if you get confused for the first time. If you have any questions, I'm available in live chat for details.


    CPT Standard can be used for any instrument as long as you have good settings for it.

    The default settings are made for EURUSD only. You should contact me to get the USDJPY setfile after you make a purchase.


    The EURUSD and USDJPY are setups designed as low-risk day trading strategies, and the main objective is to outperform the major indices. (S&P500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones...)


    "Past performance is the best predictor of success."

    That was a Jim Simons quote...


    Before running default setups in live accounts, a lot of back-test have been made using high-quality data from premium resources to make sure we're simulating the live trading environment.
    The modeling was every tick based on real ticks, adding the spread, slippage, and commissions.


    Jim also said that the best decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.
    So, if you want to do this with your broker data, select every tick model, because it's the best quality of data regular brokers can provide.


    Check out the screenshots to see the back-test visuals.


    It's totally fine to stick to the default setup, but keep in mind that many users are going to use the exact same settings, and that could be a problem if you trade with a proprietary trading firm that prohibits group trading.


    You have the strategy tester on the MT4-Terminal. If you master strategy optimization, then use your skills to create new setups.

    Otherwise, if you make a purchase, at least contact me to get other setups to diversify your portfolio.


    FAQs

    What is the symbol and timeframe I should select for this EA?

    EURUSD 1h for default settings.


    Which account type should I run the default settings on?

    Raw Spread account, with a maximum commission of $8 per lot.


    Do I need a fast VPS to run CPT?

    No. CPT only uses stop and limit orders to avoid high slippage. Slow VPS with a 50ms ping will be enough.


    How do I use a fixed lot size?

    Enter 1 in the Default Risk input, then enter the lot size you want in the Max Lot.


    How do I turn off the drawdown monitor?

    Input 99 both in daily and overall DD.


    Why is my back-test different from screenshots?

    You have different historical price data, different trading costs, and probably different settings. But if you're talking about the design of graphs, it's Google Sheets.


    Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA with an account currency other than USD?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA next to other EAs?

    Yes. But remember that the DD Monitor will watch other EAs too, and if something goes wrong, it will stop them.


    Can I use this EA with any pair?

    Of course. Stocks, gold, Nasdaq, or oil... You can use it with anything as long as you have good settings for it.


    I don't understand a specific input...!

    No problem. drop your question in the chat and you'll get fast response.


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    Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
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    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    Эксперты
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    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
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    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Эксперты
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    Эксперты
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    Ken Rmah
    Эксперты
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    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Эксперты
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    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (84)
    Эксперты
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Эксперты
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Эксперты
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    Ahmad Sidik
    Эксперты
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (10)
    Эксперты
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    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    Эксперты
    Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
    Bypass Generator MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    1 (1)
    Эксперты
    Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Эксперты
    BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
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    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Эксперты
    HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
    Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
    Connor Michael Woodson
    Эксперты
    Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Эксперты
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Эксперты
    ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
    BF Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.05 (56)
    Эксперты
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Эксперты
    Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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    Janet Abu Khalil
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
    Gold Buster
    Agus Santoso
    Эксперты
    Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Представляем советник Gold Buster: динамическую систему поддержки-сопротивления и управления рисками нового поколения. Советник "Gold Buster" представляет собой новейшую автоматизированную торговую систему, использующую последние достижения в области управления открытыми позициями и технологии анализа рисков, чтобы по-новому определить, как определяются и используются уровни под
    Spider Crazy Pro
    Michela Russo
    4.78 (126)
    Эксперты
    Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Эксперты
    Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
    Forex GOLD Investor
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.39 (51)
    Эксперты
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
    Другие продукты этого автора
    CPT ea
    Khalid Ait
    5 (3)
    Эксперты
    CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details. Let me tell you a little story about why this was created... Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5 , or get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD . You can find other set files for USDJPY , Gold and Nasdaq in the description below. Visit the profile to check   the live signals ,   tes
    G Gold
    Khalid Ait
    Эксперты
    In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
    CPT Standard MT5
    Khalid Ait
    Эксперты
    This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
    DayLong
    Khalid Ait
    Эксперты
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    G Yen MT5
    Khalid Ait
    Эксперты
    Konnichiwa! Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment. Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...! And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair. We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best. Guess what...! It's the amazing   USDJPY . So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready
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