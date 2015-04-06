CPT Standard MT4

Hi.

I guess you came to this page hoping you might find an EA you can trust!


If so, give me your attention.

CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose.


I will tell you a little story about why I created this EA...


Get the MT5 version CPT Standard MT5.

Subscribe to the public channel for the last important news and updates.


Years ago, I passed from the phase of losing every account I opened to the phase of... Let's say winning more than losing.

I made parties at that time, thinking that's the end, and now everything will be just perfect.


Of course, I was a wrong...

I got into a painful losing streak for more than a year, just to understand that making some winning trades isn't enough.


Anybody can do that...

Even my 8-year-old cousin, when I showed him the buy and sell buttons, was able to do that, but he's not consistent.


This is a long marathon, and that's what most traders don't see...


So I had two options: giving up or changing my mindset.

I took the second option. (and I hope you do the same)


I was thinking about a system to achieve consistency, especially if I want to be a full-time trader.

I did it, and I was able to design manual trading systems for this purpose.


Later on, I developed some automated systems for managing my passive portfolios, and right now, I'm sharing one of them with you.

The idea was based on three keywords:

  • Simple: The strategy concept isn't complex, as it trades technical price action breakouts that most of us are familiar with.
  • Safe: No dangerous techniques involved. Just Stop-orders, SL, and TP with clear risk management rules will be enough.
  • Consistent: The most important reason why this program was founded. This shouldn't be that kind of EA that makes high returns in the first months, then collapse...


    I want you to click on Demo Download, then continue reading this to discover how it works in the strategy tester.


    Default settings

    As you see, you have too many options to create any breakout strategy you want.

    Don't worry if you get confused for the first time. If you have any questions, I'm available in live chat for details.


    CPT Standard can be used for any instrument as long as you have good settings for it.

    The default settings are made for EURUSD only. You should contact me to get the USDJPY setfile after you make a purchase.


    The EURUSD and USDJPY are setups designed as low-risk day trading strategies, and the main objective is to outperform the major indices. (S&P500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones...)


    "Past performance is the best predictor of success."

    That was a Jim Simons quote...


    Before running default setups in live accounts, a lot of back-test have been made using high-quality data from premium resources to make sure we're simulating the live trading environment.
    The modeling was every tick based on real ticks, adding the spread, slippage, and commissions.


    Jim also said that the best decisions are often made with data and evidence. Not just gut feelings.
    So, if you want to do this with your broker data, select every tick model, because it's the best quality of data regular brokers can provide.


    Check out the screenshots to see the back-test visuals.


    It's totally fine to stick to the default setup, but keep in mind that many users are going to use the exact same settings, and that could be a problem if you trade with a proprietary trading firm that prohibits group trading.


    You have the strategy tester on the MT4-Terminal. If you master strategy optimization, then use your skills to create new setups.

    Otherwise, if you make a purchase, at least contact me to get other setups to diversify your portfolio.


    FAQs

    What is the symbol and timeframe I should select for this EA?

    EURUSD 1h for default settings.


    Which account type should I run the default settings on?

    Raw Spread account, with a maximum commission of $8 per lot.


    Do I need a fast VPS to run CPT?

    No. CPT only uses stop and limit orders to avoid high slippage. Slow VPS with a 50ms ping will be enough.


    How do I use a fixed lot size?

    Enter 1 in the Default Risk input, then enter the lot size you want in the Max Lot.


    How do I turn off the drawdown monitor?

    Input 99 both in daily and overall DD.


    Why is my back-test different from screenshots?

    You have different historical price data, different trading costs, and probably different settings. But if you're talking about the design of graphs, it's Google Sheets.


    Does this EA work with the FIFO rule?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA with an account currency other than USD?

    Yes.


    Can I use this EA next to other EAs?

    Yes. But remember that the DD Monitor will watch other EAs too, and if something goes wrong, it will stop them.


    Can I use this EA with any pair?

    Of course. Stocks, gold, Nasdaq, or oil... You can use it with anything as long as you have good settings for it.


    I don't understand a specific input...!

    No problem. drop your question in the chat and you'll get fast response.


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    Fortune MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (3)
    专家
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
    Xyron Edge MT4
    Ahmad Sidik
    专家
    Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Ful
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (6)
    专家
    量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
    Boring Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    4.6 (15)
    专家
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    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    专家
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    Gold Trade Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    4.61 (23)
    专家
    推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
    Luna AI PRO
    Profalgo Limited
    4.67 (3)
    专家
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    Gold Hunter Pro MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    专家
    Gold Hunter Pro 是一款面向 XAUUSD 的自动化交易系统，专为 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 设计。 该智能交易系统采用基于突破的执行模型。它分析结构性价格水平，并仅在满足预设市场条件时放置挂单。 该系统专为日内交易设计，不使用马丁格尔、网格、加仓摊平、递增手数或隐藏恢复逻辑。 定价政策 每完成 10 次购买，价格将上涨 50 USD。 当前价格下，10 份中仍有 2 份可用。 最终价格：1999.99 USD 风险与资金管理 该 EA 支持两种仓位规模计算模式： 固定手数 — 使用固定的交易量。 基于风险的手数 — 根据账户余额和止损距离计算仓位大小。 在标准配置下，仅使用一个方向性仓位。如果启用 hedge mode，则可根据所选设置独立管理多头和空头仓位。 推荐交易条件 交易品种：XAUUSD 平台：MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 账户类型：建议使用 ECN 账户或低点差账户 建议使用稳定的执行环境 建议低滑点 建议使用 VPS 托管 最低杠杆：1:10 推荐杠杆：1:100 或更高 输入参数 VOLUM
    Multi Sniper mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    专家
    MULTI SNIPER EA 是一款精准的自动交易系统，在 MT4 平台上的准确率高达 90% 左右。 这款盈利丰厚的剥头皮 EA 无疑是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一。   No grid! No martingale! 它是独家产品，仅在本 MQL5 网站提供。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件：   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - 实现了复利方法和剥头皮交易技术。 - 系统会根据市场波动自动设置动态止损。 - EA 默认具有自动（手数计算）风险管理功能，并提供固定手数选项。 - 可调整交易入场敏感度参数。 - 周末无交易缺口。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度可达 1 分钟。 - 内置点差显示。 - 机器人具有盈亏平衡功能。 - 账户杠杆：1:30 至 1:2000 范围内任意选择。 - 最推荐的货币对是 GBPCAD 和 GBPAUD - 相应的 Set_files 可在“评论”部分找到。 - 不存在任何危险的马丁格尔/网格策略。每笔订单都有自己的止损位，以保护账户安全。 - 运行时间：EA 会根据设置中的时间过滤器，从美国交易时段结束
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    专家
    Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    专家
    Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
    Vortex Turbo EA MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (10)
    专家
    Vortex Turbo——“驾驭风暴——掌控漩涡” Vortex Turbo代表了智能交易的下一个进化阶段——它融合了尖端人工智能架构、自适应市场逻辑和精准的风险控制，是一项独特的创新。Vortex Turbo基于成熟的算法原理，将多种策略整合到一个统一的高速生态系统中，并以全新的预测智能为驱动。Vortex Turbo专为黄金XAUUSD(GOLD)的超短线交易而设计，采用受控马丁格尔和均价网格，同时每个   仓位都受到内置止损的全面保护   ——确保了力量、精准度和安全性之间的完美平衡。 非常重要！购买专家服务后请给我发私信。我会把所有必要的建议和操作指南发给你。 399 美元的价格有效期至 2 月 15 日，之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。（最终价格为 999 美元） 购买   Vortex Turbo   智能交易系统后，您将有机会获得   我的其他任何一款智能交易系统的免费授权   ，该系统可关联到您选择的   三个交易账户    （赠送的智能交易系统将以 .ex 格式的文件直接发送）。  请私信询问具体条件   https://www.mql5.com/en/users
    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    专家
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    AW Double Grids EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    AW Double Grids MT5 智能交易系统是一款激进的、全自动的基于网格的智能交易系统，具有信息交易面板和简单的设置。该策略包括同时进行的两侧工作，将一个方向的体积相乘。内置自动计算手数，以及订单乘法的变化。 说明 -> 此处  /  问题解决 ->   此处 / MT4 版本 ->   此处 顾问如何交易： AW 双网格通过一对方向相反的订单进行双向交易。 AW Double Grids 通过开立两个反向订单开始交易。在关闭盈利订单后，顾问会再次开立两个订单，将开仓方向的交易量乘以倍数。如果有未结订单，顾问可以根据设置更改获利点数。获利点可以是动态的，也可以是固定的。 输入参数： 主要设置 Size_of_the_first_order - 定义第一个订单大小的变量。 在“Enable_Autolot_calculation”禁用时使用。 Enable_Autolot_calculation - 使用自动手数计算。此功能允许您在更改存款时保存风险设置。     如果您使用 autolot，则不使用“   Size_of_the_first_order”   。 Autol
    BB Return mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    专家
    BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    专家
    更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    专家
    Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
    Gold Buster
    Agus Santoso
    专家
    MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 推出“Gold Buster”EA：下一代动态支撑-阻力和风险管理系统 “Gold Buster”EA 代表了自动化交易系统的尖端技术，利用未平仓头寸管理和风险分析技术的最新进展，重新定义如何在金融市场中识别和利用支撑位和阻力位。这款革命性的专家顾问 (EA) 旨在无缝地跨各种交易平台和工具工作，满足寻求持续利润和降低风险的新手和经验丰富的交易者的需求。 主要特点： 动态支撑和阻力识别： “Gold Buster”EA 的核心在于其动态支撑和阻力识别算法。与传统的静态支撑位和阻力位（通常是预先定义的，很快就会过时）不同，此 EA 利用机器学习和人工智能来适应不断变化的市场条件。它不断分析历史价格数据、实时市场走势和关键技术指标，以准确识别相关的支撑位和阻力位。 自适应风险管理： “Gold Buster”EA 采用自适应风险管理系统，可根据市场波动性和历史表
    Poison Ivy
    Janet Abu Khalil
    5 (1)
    专家
    Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
    Bitcoin Scalp Pro
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    专家
    當前促銷： 僅剩 1 件，549 美元 最終價格：999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“   Ultimate EA 組合包 ”   ！   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro 是市場上獨一無二的交易系統。  它完全專注於通過交易支撐位和阻力位的突破來利用比特幣市場的波動性。 EA 的重點在於安全性，這轉化為極低的回撤和非常好的交易風險/回報率。 EA 在內部使用“智能自適應參數係統”，它將根據比特幣的實際價格計算止損、止盈、尾隨止損以及入場和手數。 這意味著如果比特幣以 6000 或 30000 的價格交易，所有參數的值都會不同。 自 2022 年 6 月以來，該 EA 已在真實真實賬戶上進行了前瞻性測試，到目前為止，結果非常有希望。 還進行了 99.90% tickquality 的回溯測試，並且在過去幾年中顯示出非常穩定的增長。 該 EA 需要提供低比特幣點差的經紀商。 私信聯繫我，獲取推薦經紀商名單。 主要特徵： 自適
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    专家
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Forex Diamond EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (6)
    专家
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    专家
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    VR Lollipop
    Vladimir Pastushak
    5 (11)
    专家
    VR Lollipop — 趋势交易中最可靠的助手 设置文件（set files）、产品演示版、说明和奖励可在 [博客] 中获取 每个交易者都需要 VR Lollipop VR Lollipop 是为各个水平的交易者打造的最现代的趋势交易自动化交易策略。如果您想有纪律、无情绪、无需一直守在终端前进行交易——这款机器人将成为您最可靠的助手。机器人自主判断趋势方向，向正确方向增加仓位，并自动保护已开交易。 您需要这款产品，因为它承担了最困难的工作部分：市场分析、决策和风险管理。您只需根据自己的入金选择设置——其余的一切机器人都会自己完成，快速、准确、不带情绪。对于想要系统化交易的初学者和珍惜时间的专业人士来说，这都是理想的解决方案。 产品概述 VR Lollipop 是在当前市场趋势框架内进行交易的独特自动化交易策略。该机器人的独特之处在于使用复杂的算法，可以根据市场趋势方向逐步增加仓位。同时，借助盈亏平衡功能，所有已开仓位自动转入安全模式。当止损水平移至盈亏平衡区域时，仓位即视为安全。这些复杂操作通过 MetaTrader 终端的强大功能实现。该产品适用于 MetaTrader 5 和
    作者的更多信息
    CPT ea
    Khalid Ait
    5 (3)
    专家
    CPT is a shortcut for three words. a name that explains a purpose. It was designed to trade breakouts. But, before we dive into the technical details. Let me tell you a little story about why this was created... Get the standard edition CPT Standard MT5 , or get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . The default inputs are specifically configured for EURUSD . You can find other set files for USDJPY , Gold and Nasdaq in the description below. Visit the profile to check   the live signals ,   tes
    G Gold
    Khalid Ait
    专家
    In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
    CPT Standard MT5
    Khalid Ait
    专家
    This is the standard edition of  CPT ea As you are probably looking for an EA you can use confidently, this simple edition also got you at a lower cost. Consistently can be achieved simpler than you think. Get the MT4 version   CPT Standard MT4 . Subscribe to the   public channel   for the last important news and updates. You probably heard the little story...! If you didn't, let me tell you the conclusion. Beginners believe that the most significant milestone they must achieve to become suc
    DayLong
    Khalid Ait
    专家
    If you don't use a program like this in your portfolio, you're missing out on huge uptrends. In 2024 alone, the Nasdaq index has gained over 28%. The Dow Jones has gained 12%, and the S&P 500 returned 23%. Bitcoin was flying around $100,000 following a 121% rally, while Gold has one of its best years, with gains over 27%. And so on for other assets... My question to you is very simple: What were your gains in the last year? If you're embarrassed by your answer, DayLong must be added to your
    G Yen MT5
    Khalid Ait
    专家
    Konnichiwa! Whatever beliefs you have about trading the JPY pairs, let's set them aside for a moment. Here's a fact: Any strategy can work if you pick the right pair...! And with proper risk management, even flipping a coin is gonna work for that pair. We've made a fundamental research based on economic indicators such as Policy Divergence to pick the best. Guess what...! It's the amazing   USDJPY . So we've taken years of experience and distilled it in something simple, reliable and ready
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