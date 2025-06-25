Moedas / WGO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.41 USD 0.45 (1.37%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WGO para hoje mudou para 1.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.72 e o mais alto foi 33.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Winnebago Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGO Notícias
- Bear of the Day: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- DA Davidson mantém classificação Neutra para ações da Thor e Winnebago após feira de RVs
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
- Earnings call transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2025 earnings miss leads to stock drop
Faixa diária
32.72 33.73
Faixa anual
28.00 65.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.96
- Open
- 33.37
- Bid
- 33.41
- Ask
- 33.71
- Low
- 32.72
- High
- 33.73
- Volume
- 376
- Mudança diária
- 1.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.08%
- Mudança anual
- -41.91%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh