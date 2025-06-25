Devises / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.11 USD 0.64 (1.90%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WGO a changé de -1.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 32.91 et à un maximum de 34.03.
Suivez la dynamique Winnebago Industries Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
32.91 34.03
Range Annuel
28.00 65.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 33.75
- Ouverture
- 33.80
- Bid
- 33.11
- Ask
- 33.41
- Plus Bas
- 32.91
- Plus Haut
- 34.03
- Volume
- 1.098 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.91%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -3.95%
- Changement Annuel
- -42.43%
