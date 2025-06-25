통화 / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.11 USD 0.64 (1.90%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WGO 환율이 오늘 -1.90%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.91이고 고가는 34.03이었습니다.
Winnebago Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WGO News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Bear of the Day: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Thor·위네바고, RV 쇼 이후 DA Davidson ’중립’ 유지
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
일일 변동 비율
32.91 34.03
년간 변동
28.00 65.66
- 이전 종가
- 33.75
- 시가
- 33.80
- Bid
- 33.11
- Ask
- 33.41
- 저가
- 32.91
- 고가
- 34.03
- 볼륨
- 1.098 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.90%
- 월 변동
- -5.91%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.95%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.43%
