WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.75 USD 0.79 (2.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WGOの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.72の安値と33.80の高値で取引されました。
Winnebago Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGO News
- Bear of the Day: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)
- MasTec and Winnebago have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- DA Davidsonが2025年ハーシーRVショー後にThorとWinnebagoの株式に対し中立評価を維持
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
- Earnings call transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2025 earnings miss leads to stock drop
1日のレンジ
32.72 33.80
1年のレンジ
28.00 65.66
- 以前の終値
- 32.96
- 始値
- 33.37
- 買値
- 33.75
- 買値
- 34.05
- 安値
- 32.72
- 高値
- 33.80
- 出来高
- 941
- 1日の変化
- 2.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.09%
- 1年の変化
- -41.31%
