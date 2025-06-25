クォートセクション
通貨 / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc

33.75 USD 0.79 (2.40%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WGOの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.72の安値と33.80の高値で取引されました。

Winnebago Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
32.72 33.80
1年のレンジ
28.00 65.66
以前の終値
32.96
始値
33.37
買値
33.75
買値
34.05
安値
32.72
高値
33.80
出来高
941
1日の変化
2.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.09%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.09%
1年の変化
-41.31%
