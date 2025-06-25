Valute / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.11 USD 0.64 (1.90%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WGO ha avuto una variazione del -1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.91 e ad un massimo di 34.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Winnebago Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.91 34.03
Intervallo Annuale
28.00 65.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.75
- Apertura
- 33.80
- Bid
- 33.11
- Ask
- 33.41
- Minimo
- 32.91
- Massimo
- 34.03
- Volume
- 1.098 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -42.43%
