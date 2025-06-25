Divisas / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
32.96 USD 0.57 (1.70%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WGO de hoy ha cambiado un -1.70%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 32.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.97.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Winnebago Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
WGO News
- DA Davidson mantiene Neutral en acciones de Thor y Winnebago tras feria de RV
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
- Earnings call transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2025 earnings miss leads to stock drop
- Winnebago Slides As Q3 Tops Estimates But FY25 Outlook Gets Slashed - Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)
Rango diario
32.84 34.97
Rango anual
28.00 65.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.53
- Open
- 33.51
- Bid
- 32.96
- Ask
- 33.26
- Low
- 32.84
- High
- 34.97
- Volumen
- 663
- Cambio diario
- -1.70%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.38%
- Cambio anual
- -42.69%
