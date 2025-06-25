货币 / WGO
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.76 USD 0.23 (0.69%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WGO汇率已更改0.69%。当日，交易品种以低点33.45和高点33.94进行交易。
关注Winnebago Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGO新闻
- DA Davidson在房车展后维持对Thor和Winnebago股票的中性评级
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
- Earnings call transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2025 earnings miss leads to stock drop
- Winnebago Slides As Q3 Tops Estimates But FY25 Outlook Gets Slashed - Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
日范围
33.45 33.94
年范围
28.00 65.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.53
- 开盘价
- 33.51
- 卖价
- 33.76
- 买价
- 34.06
- 最低价
- 33.45
- 最高价
- 33.94
- 交易量
- 206
- 日变化
- 0.69%
- 月变化
- -4.06%
- 6个月变化
- -2.06%
- 年变化
- -41.30%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值