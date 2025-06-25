Currencies / WGO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WGO: Winnebago Industries Inc
33.53 USD 0.04 (0.12%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WGO exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.15 and at a high of 33.70.
Follow Winnebago Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WGO News
- DA Davidson maintains Neutral on Thor and Winnebago stock after RV show
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Winnebago Industries raises quarterly dividend by 3 percent
- Benchmark maintains Thor Industries stock rating at Hold amid RV sector headwinds
- Winnebago Industries announces leadership restructuring into groups
- Winnebago Industries announces resignation of board member Jacqueline D. Woods
- Winnebago: Winning Is Still Possible With Its Improved Product Mix And Pricing Strategies
- Winnebago (WGO) Up 9.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- RV industry shipments decline 15.1% in May as towable units slump
- Winnebago Industries stock price target lowered to $50 at BMO Capital
- Benchmark lowers Winnebago stock price target to $42 on soft demand
- Winnebago price target lowered to $42 from $50 at BMO Capital
- KeyBanc lowers Winnebago stock price target on weaker guidance
- Truist cuts Winnebago stock price target to $36 on cautious outlook
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as RV Sales Decline, Shares Slide 3%
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Winnebago Cuts Outlook as Tariffs Weigh
- Earnings call transcript: Winnebago Industries Q3 2025 earnings miss leads to stock drop
- Winnebago Slides As Q3 Tops Estimates But FY25 Outlook Gets Slashed - Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)
- Winnebago Industries Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Winnebago Industries reports Q3 earnings miss, shares edge lower
Daily Range
33.15 33.70
Year Range
28.00 65.66
- Previous Close
- 33.49
- Open
- 33.56
- Bid
- 33.53
- Ask
- 33.83
- Low
- 33.15
- High
- 33.70
- Volume
- 761
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- -4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.73%
- Year Change
- -41.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%