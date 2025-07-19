Moedas / UL
UL: Unilever PLC
62.40 USD 0.54 (0.87%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UL para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.16 e o mais alto foi 62.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Unilever PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
62.16 62.83
Faixa anual
54.32 65.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 61.86
- Open
- 62.21
- Bid
- 62.40
- Ask
- 62.70
- Low
- 62.16
- High
- 62.83
- Volume
- 5.335 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.87%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.31%
- Mudança anual
- -3.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh