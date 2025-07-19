Valute / UL
UL: Unilever PLC
61.22 USD 0.24 (0.39%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UL ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.21 e ad un massimo di 61.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Unilever PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.21 61.86
Intervallo Annuale
54.32 65.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.46
- Apertura
- 61.80
- Bid
- 61.22
- Ask
- 61.52
- Minimo
- 61.21
- Massimo
- 61.86
- Volume
- 5.259 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.36%
20 settembre, sabato