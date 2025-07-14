Currencies / UL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UL: Unilever PLC
61.98 USD 0.37 (0.59%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UL exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.97 and at a high of 62.34.
Follow Unilever PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UL News
- Unilever taps Srinivas Phatak as new finance chief
- Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:UL)
- What Makes Unilever (UL) a New Buy Stock
- Is Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
- Opinion: ‘Technology is the new plumbing’ in senior housing — which is a huge opportunity for Apple, Netflix and Peloton
- Big Food goes small: Kraft Heinz bets on simplicity to boost shares
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Hartford International Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- KXI ETF: The Global Case For Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:KXI)
- This 4 Fund Portfolio Gives You The Whole Shebang
- Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings UL: Unilever Stock (UL) Melts as Ice Cream Demand Fails to Sweeten Profits - TipRanks.com
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Thursday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Unilever ADR earnings missed by $0.46, revenue topped estimates
- European stocks edge higher as earnings continue; inflation, jobs data eyed
- Unilever’s quarterly sales growth beats estimates
- ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- Analysis-Kraft Heinz seeks to revive old brands by undoing 2015 mega-merger
- Unilever Stock: Keep Calm And Carry On (NYSE:UL)
- Top Beauty and Cosmetics Stocks That May Drive Long-Term Growth
- RFK Jr. Says Ice Cream Makers Must Ditch Synthetic Dyes By 2028—What It Means For Major Brands - General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Danone (OTC:DANOY)
- Trump Unleashes New Tariffs Beginning August 1: What Changed? (NYSEARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
61.97 62.34
Year Range
54.32 65.66
- Previous Close
- 62.35
- Open
- 62.24
- Bid
- 61.98
- Ask
- 62.28
- Low
- 61.97
- High
- 62.34
- Volume
- 2.488 K
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.61%
- Year Change
- -4.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%