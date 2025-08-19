Moedas / TMO
TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
472.44 USD 8.38 (1.74%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TMO para hoje mudou para -1.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 469.14 e o mais alto foi 486.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
469.14 486.34
Faixa anual
385.46 618.96
- Fechamento anterior
- 480.82
- Open
- 486.24
- Bid
- 472.44
- Ask
- 472.74
- Low
- 469.14
- High
- 486.34
- Volume
- 3.700 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.85%
- Mudança anual
- -23.55%
