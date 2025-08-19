KurseKategorien
Währungen / TMO
Zurück zum Aktien

TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

481.10 USD 8.66 (1.83%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TMO hat sich für heute um 1.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 473.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 482.25 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TMO News

Tagesspanne
473.03 482.25
Jahresspanne
385.46 618.96
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
472.44
Eröffnung
476.48
Bid
481.10
Ask
481.40
Tief
473.03
Hoch
482.25
Volumen
2.044 K
Tagesänderung
1.83%
Monatsänderung
-1.54%
6-Monatsänderung
-3.10%
Jahresänderung
-22.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K