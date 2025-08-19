Währungen / TMO
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
481.10 USD 8.66 (1.83%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TMO hat sich für heute um 1.83% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 473.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 482.25 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMO News
- Hologic's Strong International Traction to Continue Despite Headwinds
- The New Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration Panel May Boost TMO Stock
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CommScope, Micron, Oracle in Focus
- Thermo Fisher’s cheaper valuation, growth visibility draw bullish view
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) J.P. Morgan CEO Call Series Call
- Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust reveals top holdings
- Hologic's Panther Fusion Signals More Molecular Diagnostics Upside
- Bio-Techne Stock Upgraded As Analyst Flags Attractive Entry Point - Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)
- Why Is Idexx (IDXX) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Rothschild Redburn upgrades ICON stock rating to Buy on expected market growth
- Why Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Tumbled Today
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- Hologic (HOLX) Down 0.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Should You Continue to Hold Thermo Fisher Stock in Your Portfolio?
- mRNA Biotechs Stocks: Long-Term Value Risks Abound
- What's Driving Abbott's Gross Margin Growth Amid Macro Issues
- Thermo Fisher (TMO) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Tracking Jeremy Grantham's GMO Capital Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:GBMFX)
- Thermo Fisher Positioned As Biopharma's Partner Of Choice - Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)
- This Thermo Fisher Scientific Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Celestica (NYSE:CLS)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights IBM, Goldman Sachs Group and Thermo Fisher Scientific
Tagesspanne
473.03 482.25
Jahresspanne
385.46 618.96
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 472.44
- Eröffnung
- 476.48
- Bid
- 481.10
- Ask
- 481.40
- Tief
- 473.03
- Hoch
- 482.25
- Volumen
- 2.044 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.83%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -3.10%
- Jahresänderung
- -22.15%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K