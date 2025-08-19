Currencies / TMO
TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
480.09 USD 5.39 (1.14%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TMO exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 470.05 and at a high of 481.34.
Follow Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TMO News
Daily Range
470.05 481.34
Year Range
385.46 618.96
- Previous Close
- 474.70
- Open
- 471.89
- Bid
- 480.09
- Ask
- 480.39
- Low
- 470.05
- High
- 481.34
- Volume
- 1.223 K
- Daily Change
- 1.14%
- Month Change
- -1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.31%
- Year Change
- -22.31%
