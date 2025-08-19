QuotesSections
TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

480.09 USD 5.39 (1.14%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TMO exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 470.05 and at a high of 481.34.

Follow Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
470.05 481.34
Year Range
385.46 618.96
Previous Close
474.70
Open
471.89
Bid
480.09
Ask
480.39
Low
470.05
High
481.34
Volume
1.223 K
Daily Change
1.14%
Month Change
-1.75%
6 Months Change
-3.31%
Year Change
-22.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%