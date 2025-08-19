货币 / TMO
TMO: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
480.82 USD 6.12 (1.29%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TMO汇率已更改1.29%。当日，交易品种以低点470.05和高点484.55进行交易。
关注Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
470.05 484.55
年范围
385.46 618.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 474.70
- 开盘价
- 471.89
- 卖价
- 480.82
- 买价
- 481.12
- 最低价
- 470.05
- 最高价
- 484.55
- 交易量
- 2.691 K
- 日变化
- 1.29%
- 月变化
- -1.60%
- 6个月变化
- -3.16%
- 年变化
- -22.19%
