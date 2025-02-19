Moedas / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
136.90 USD 0.99 (0.73%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SITE para hoje mudou para 0.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 135.61 e o mais alto foi 138.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SITE Notícias
Faixa diária
135.61 138.53
Faixa anual
101.25 160.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 135.91
- Open
- 136.29
- Bid
- 136.90
- Ask
- 137.20
- Low
- 135.61
- High
- 138.53
- Volume
- 98
- Mudança diária
- 0.73%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.54%
- Mudança anual
- -8.64%
