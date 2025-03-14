Dövizler / SITE
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SITE fiyatı bugün -0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 134.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 137.87 aralığında işlem gördü.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITE haberleri
- SCSC vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- SCSC or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- SiteOne Landscape Supply announces CFO succession plan for 2026
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- HDSN or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- HDSN vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stifel raises SiteOne Landscape Supply stock price target to $140 on margin confidence
- SiteOne (SITE) Q2 Revenue Rises 3%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiteOne Q2 2025 presentation: Profitability improves amid strategic acquisitions
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- SiteOne Landscape Supply shares dip as Q2 results miss expectations
- Siteone Landscape Supply earnings missed by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- SiteOne Landscape: Landscape Distributor Trades At A Big Premium (NYSE:SITE)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Ron Baron’s BAMCO Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
SITE on the Community Forum
Günlük aralık
134.47 137.87
Yıllık aralık
101.25 160.75
- Önceki kapanış
- 136.28
- Açılış
- 137.87
- Satış
- 135.21
- Alış
- 135.51
- Düşük
- 134.47
- Yüksek
- 137.87
- Hacim
- 1.033 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.79%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.17%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 12.14%
- Yıllık değişim
- -9.77%
21 Eylül, Pazar