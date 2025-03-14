FiyatlarBölümler
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SITE fiyatı bugün -0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 134.47 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 137.87 aralığında işlem gördü.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
134.47 137.87
Yıllık aralık
101.25 160.75
Önceki kapanış
136.28
Açılış
137.87
Satış
135.21
Alış
135.51
Düşük
134.47
Yüksek
137.87
Hacim
1.033 K
Günlük değişim
-0.79%
Aylık değişim
-4.17%
6 aylık değişim
12.14%
Yıllık değişim
-9.77%
