통화 / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SITE 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 134.47이고 고가는 137.87이었습니다.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
134.47 137.87
년간 변동
101.25 160.75
- 이전 종가
- 136.28
- 시가
- 137.87
- Bid
- 135.21
- Ask
- 135.51
- 저가
- 134.47
- 고가
- 137.87
- 볼륨
- 1.033 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.79%
- 월 변동
- -4.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.14%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.77%
