SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

136.28 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SITE hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 135.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 138.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
135.61 138.53
Jahresspanne
101.25 160.75
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
135.91
Eröffnung
136.29
Bid
136.28
Ask
136.58
Tief
135.61
Hoch
138.53
Volumen
827
Tagesänderung
0.27%
Monatsänderung
-3.42%
6-Monatsänderung
13.03%
Jahresänderung
-9.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K