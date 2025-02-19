Währungen / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
136.28 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SITE hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 135.61 bis zu einem Hoch von 138.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SITE News
Tagesspanne
135.61 138.53
Jahresspanne
101.25 160.75
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 135.91
- Eröffnung
- 136.29
- Bid
- 136.28
- Ask
- 136.58
- Tief
- 135.61
- Hoch
- 138.53
- Volumen
- 827
- Tagesänderung
- 0.27%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 13.03%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.06%
