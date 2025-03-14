Valute / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SITE ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.47 e ad un massimo di 137.87.
Segui le dinamiche di SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.47 137.87
Intervallo Annuale
101.25 160.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 136.28
- Apertura
- 137.87
- Bid
- 135.21
- Ask
- 135.51
- Minimo
- 134.47
- Massimo
- 137.87
- Volume
- 1.033 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.77%
20 settembre, sabato