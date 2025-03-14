QuotazioniSezioni
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SITE ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.47 e ad un massimo di 137.87.

Segui le dinamiche di SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
134.47 137.87
Intervallo Annuale
101.25 160.75
Chiusura Precedente
136.28
Apertura
137.87
Bid
135.21
Ask
135.51
Minimo
134.47
Massimo
137.87
Volume
1.033 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-4.17%
Variazione Semestrale
12.14%
Variazione Annuale
-9.77%
