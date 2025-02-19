CotizacionesSecciones
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

135.91 USD 5.07 (3.60%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SITE de hoy ha cambiado un -3.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 135.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 142.18.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
135.14 142.18
Rango anual
101.25 160.75
Cierres anteriores
140.98
Open
141.25
Bid
135.91
Ask
136.21
Low
135.14
High
142.18
Volumen
1.446 K
Cambio diario
-3.60%
Cambio mensual
-3.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.72%
Cambio anual
-9.30%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B