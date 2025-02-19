Divisas / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
135.91 USD 5.07 (3.60%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SITE de hoy ha cambiado un -3.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 135.14, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 142.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
135.14 142.18
Rango anual
101.25 160.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 140.98
- Open
- 141.25
- Bid
- 135.91
- Ask
- 136.21
- Low
- 135.14
- High
- 142.18
- Volumen
- 1.446 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.60%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.72%
- Cambio anual
- -9.30%
