Devises / SITE
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SITE a changé de -0.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 134.47 et à un maximum de 137.87.
Suivez la dynamique SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITE Nouvelles
- SCSC vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- SCSC or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- SiteOne Landscape Supply announces CFO succession plan for 2026
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- HDSN or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- HDSN vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stifel raises SiteOne Landscape Supply stock price target to $140 on margin confidence
- SiteOne (SITE) Q2 Revenue Rises 3%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiteOne Q2 2025 presentation: Profitability improves amid strategic acquisitions
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- SiteOne Landscape Supply shares dip as Q2 results miss expectations
- Siteone Landscape Supply earnings missed by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- SiteOne Landscape: Landscape Distributor Trades At A Big Premium (NYSE:SITE)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Ron Baron’s BAMCO Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
SITE on the Community Forum
Range quotidien
134.47 137.87
Range Annuel
101.25 160.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 136.28
- Ouverture
- 137.87
- Bid
- 135.21
- Ask
- 135.51
- Plus Bas
- 134.47
- Plus Haut
- 137.87
- Volume
- 1.033 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.79%
- Changement Mensuel
- -4.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.14%
- Changement Annuel
- -9.77%
20 septembre, samedi