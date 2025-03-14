CotationsSections
Devises / SITE
Retour à Actions

SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

135.21 USD 1.07 (0.79%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SITE a changé de -0.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 134.47 et à un maximum de 137.87.

Suivez la dynamique SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SITE Nouvelles

SITE on the Community Forum

Range quotidien
134.47 137.87
Range Annuel
101.25 160.75
Clôture Précédente
136.28
Ouverture
137.87
Bid
135.21
Ask
135.51
Plus Bas
134.47
Plus Haut
137.87
Volume
1.033 K
Changement quotidien
-0.79%
Changement Mensuel
-4.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.14%
Changement Annuel
-9.77%
20 septembre, samedi