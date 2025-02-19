货币 / SITE
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
138.07 USD 2.91 (2.06%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SITE汇率已更改-2.06%。当日，交易品种以低点137.83和高点139.15进行交易。
关注SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
137.83 139.15
年范围
101.25 160.75
- 前一天收盘价
- 140.98
- 开盘价
- 138.67
- 卖价
- 138.07
- 买价
- 138.37
- 最低价
- 137.83
- 最高价
- 139.15
- 交易量
- 170
- 日变化
- -2.06%
- 月变化
- -2.15%
- 6个月变化
- 14.51%
- 年变化
- -7.86%
