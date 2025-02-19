クォートセクション
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

136.28 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SITEの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり135.61の安値と138.53の高値で取引されました。

SiteOne Landscape Supply Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
135.61 138.53
1年のレンジ
101.25 160.75
以前の終値
135.91
始値
136.29
買値
136.28
買値
136.58
安値
135.61
高値
138.53
出来高
827
1日の変化
0.27%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.42%
6ヶ月の変化
13.03%
1年の変化
-9.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K