通貨 / SITE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SITE: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
136.28 USD 0.37 (0.27%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SITEの今日の為替レートは、0.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり135.61の安値と138.53の高値で取引されました。
SiteOne Landscape Supply Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SITE News
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 16th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
- SCSC or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- SiteOne Landscape Supply announces CFO succession plan for 2026
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- HDSN or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- HDSN vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stifel raises SiteOne Landscape Supply stock price target to $140 on margin confidence
- SiteOne (SITE) Q2 Revenue Rises 3%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- SiteOne Q2 2025 presentation: Profitability improves amid strategic acquisitions
- SiteOne Landscape (SITE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- SiteOne Landscape Supply shares dip as Q2 results miss expectations
- Siteone Landscape Supply earnings missed by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- SiteOne Landscape: Landscape Distributor Trades At A Big Premium (NYSE:SITE)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Ron Baron’s BAMCO Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
SITE on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
135.61 138.53
1年のレンジ
101.25 160.75
- 以前の終値
- 135.91
- 始値
- 136.29
- 買値
- 136.28
- 買値
- 136.58
- 安値
- 135.61
- 高値
- 138.53
- 出来高
- 827
- 1日の変化
- 0.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.03%
- 1年の変化
- -9.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K