REKR: Rekor Systems Inc
1.56 USD 0.09 (6.12%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do REKR para hoje mudou para 6.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.45 e o mais alto foi 1.57.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Rekor Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REKR Notícias
- Rekor Systems Stock: Financial Situation Remains Complex Name Is A Pass (NASDAQ:REKR)
- Rekor launches AI traffic solution to keep US roadway data secure
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Rekor Systems ends at-the-market sales agreement after raising $23.3 million
- Rekor Systems earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rekor Stock: New Deals Management Structure Jolt This Company To Life (NASDAQ:REKR)
- Sun Belt State Transportation Agency to Deploy 150 Rekor Discover ® Systems Under Rekor’s Data-as-a-Service Model
- Rekor Systems secures $1.2M contract for traffic data service
- Rekor Systems stock soars on Texas DOT contract
- Rekor Systems wins major Texas traffic management contract
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
- Rekor Systems Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Accountant
- Rekor Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Rekor Systems: Innovation Overshadowed By Mounting Financial Risks (REKR)
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rekor Systems: Road Management AI With Short Runway But Promising Growth Prospects
- Rekor Systems Levels Up: Wins European Patent For Traffic Tech - Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)
Faixa diária
1.45 1.57
Faixa anual
0.62 2.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.47
- Open
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.56
- Ask
- 1.86
- Low
- 1.45
- High
- 1.57
- Volume
- 2.303 K
- Mudança diária
- 6.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 43.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 77.27%
- Mudança anual
- 32.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh