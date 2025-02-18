Currencies / REKR
REKR: Rekor Systems Inc
1.44 USD 0.02 (1.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REKR exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.35 and at a high of 1.48.
Follow Rekor Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
REKR News
- Rekor Systems Stock: Financial Situation Remains Complex Name Is A Pass (NASDAQ:REKR)
- Rekor launches AI traffic solution to keep US roadway data secure
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Rekor Systems ends at-the-market sales agreement after raising $23.3 million
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Rekor Stock: New Deals Management Structure Jolt This Company To Life (NASDAQ:REKR)
- Sun Belt State Transportation Agency to Deploy 150 Rekor Discover ® Systems Under Rekor’s Data-as-a-Service Model
- Rekor Systems secures $1.2M contract for traffic data service
- Rekor Systems stock soars on Texas DOT contract
- Rekor Systems wins major Texas traffic management contract
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
- Rekor Systems Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Accountant
- Rekor Systems Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Rekor Systems earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Rekor Systems: Innovation Overshadowed By Mounting Financial Risks (REKR)
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rekor Systems: Road Management AI With Short Runway But Promising Growth Prospects
- Rekor Systems Levels Up: Wins European Patent For Traffic Tech - Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)
Daily Range
1.35 1.48
Year Range
0.62 2.68
- Previous Close
- 1.42
- Open
- 1.48
- Bid
- 1.44
- Ask
- 1.74
- Low
- 1.35
- High
- 1.48
- Volume
- 2.199 K
- Daily Change
- 1.41%
- Month Change
- 32.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.64%
- Year Change
- 22.03%
