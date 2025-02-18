Valute / REKR
REKR: Rekor Systems Inc
1.79 USD 0.16 (9.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REKR ha avuto una variazione del 9.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.64 e ad un massimo di 1.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Rekor Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
REKR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.64 1.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.62 2.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.63
- Apertura
- 1.71
- Bid
- 1.79
- Ask
- 2.09
- Minimo
- 1.64
- Massimo
- 1.83
- Volume
- 6.194 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 64.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 103.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 51.69%
21 settembre, domenica