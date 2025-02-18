QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REKR
REKR: Rekor Systems Inc

1.79 USD 0.16 (9.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REKR ha avuto una variazione del 9.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.64 e ad un massimo di 1.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Rekor Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.64 1.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.62 2.68
Chiusura Precedente
1.63
Apertura
1.71
Bid
1.79
Ask
2.09
Minimo
1.64
Massimo
1.83
Volume
6.194 K
Variazione giornaliera
9.82%
Variazione Mensile
64.22%
Variazione Semestrale
103.41%
Variazione Annuale
51.69%
