Moedas / PYPL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PYPL: PayPal Holdings Inc
68.62 USD 1.77 (2.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PYPL para hoje mudou para 2.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.00 e o mais alto foi 69.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PayPal Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PYPL Notícias
- Parceria com Google "dificilmente moverá a agulha" para ações do PayPal, diz Morgan Stanley
- Google partnership ’unlikely to move needle’ for PayPal stock: Morgan Stanley
- JMP reitera classificação das ações da Alphabet com preço-alvo de US$ 250
- JMP reiterates Alphabet stock rating with $250 price target on YouTube strength
- Sundar Pichai vende ações da Alphabet (GOOGL) no valor de US$ 8,1 milhões
- Why the Market Dipped But Paypal (PYPL) Gained Today
- Ações da Lyft estáveis enquanto Morgan Stanley mantém classificação Equalweight após acordo com Waymo
- Lyft stock steady as Morgan Stanley maintains Equalweight rating on Waymo deal
- Alphabet (GOOGL) Forms Strategic Partnership with PayPal - TipRanks.com
- Google, PayPal partner to roll out AI-powered solutions across platforms
- Ações da PayPal sobem após parceria estratégica com Google
- Google e PayPal firmam parceria para aprimorar soluções de comércio digital
- Google and PayPal partner to enhance digital commerce solutions
- PayPal stock climbs after strategic partnership with Google
- Affirm Expands BNPL Reach With ServiceTitan & Vagaro Partnerships
- Affirm vs. Block: Which Fintech Stock Has More Growth Potential?
- Affirm Unveils In-Store Pay Later Option Through Apple Pay
- PayPal Links Boosts P2P Payments With Crypto & Global Reach
- PayPal (PYPL) Launches Peer-to-Peer Crypto Payments - TipRanks.com
- Does Crypto-Offering Hold the Key to PayPal Stock's Future?
- PayPal launches payment links feature for cross-platform money transfers
- Best Growth Stock: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock
- UK and US to announce tech, energy deals during Trump visit
- US financial giants boost UK investments and jobs
Faixa diária
67.00 69.27
Faixa anual
55.85 93.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.85
- Open
- 67.13
- Bid
- 68.62
- Ask
- 68.92
- Low
- 67.00
- High
- 69.27
- Volume
- 42.457 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.65%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.16%
- Mudança anual
- -12.26%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh