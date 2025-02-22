Moedas / PFIS
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp
52.52 USD 0.81 (1.57%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PFIS para hoje mudou para 1.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.48 e o mais alto foi 53.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Peoples Financial Services Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
51.48 53.02
Faixa anual
38.90 59.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.71
- Open
- 52.00
- Bid
- 52.52
- Ask
- 52.82
- Low
- 51.48
- High
- 53.02
- Volume
- 161
- Mudança diária
- 1.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.26%
- Mudança anual
- 11.74%
