통화 / PFIS
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp
51.31 USD 1.67 (3.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PFIS 환율이 오늘 -3.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 51.04이고 고가는 52.93이었습니다.
Peoples Financial Services Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
PFIS News
일일 변동 비율
51.04 52.93
년간 변동
38.90 59.70
- 이전 종가
- 52.98
- 시가
- 52.93
- Bid
- 51.31
- Ask
- 51.61
- 저가
- 51.04
- 고가
- 52.93
- 볼륨
- 171
- 일일 변동
- -3.15%
- 월 변동
- -1.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.54%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.17%
20 9월, 토요일