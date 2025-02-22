Valute / PFIS
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp
51.31 USD 1.67 (3.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PFIS ha avuto una variazione del -3.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.04 e ad un massimo di 52.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Peoples Financial Services Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
51.04 52.93
Intervallo Annuale
38.90 59.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.98
- Apertura
- 52.93
- Bid
- 51.31
- Ask
- 51.61
- Minimo
- 51.04
- Massimo
- 52.93
- Volume
- 171
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 9.17%
20 settembre, sabato