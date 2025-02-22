QuotazioniSezioni
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp

51.31 USD 1.67 (3.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PFIS ha avuto una variazione del -3.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 51.04 e ad un massimo di 52.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Peoples Financial Services Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
51.04 52.93
Intervallo Annuale
38.90 59.70
Chiusura Precedente
52.98
Apertura
52.93
Bid
51.31
Ask
51.61
Minimo
51.04
Massimo
52.93
Volume
171
Variazione giornaliera
-3.15%
Variazione Mensile
-1.08%
Variazione Semestrale
15.54%
Variazione Annuale
9.17%
20 settembre, sabato