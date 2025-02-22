通貨 / PFIS
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp
52.98 USD 1.27 (2.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PFISの今日の為替レートは、2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.48の安値と53.05の高値で取引されました。
Peoples Financial Services Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
51.48 53.05
1年のレンジ
38.90 59.70
- 以前の終値
- 51.71
- 始値
- 52.00
- 買値
- 52.98
- 買値
- 53.28
- 安値
- 51.48
- 高値
- 53.05
- 出来高
- 260
- 1日の変化
- 2.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.30%
- 1年の変化
- 12.72%
