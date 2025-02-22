クォートセクション
PFIS
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp

52.98 USD 1.27 (2.46%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PFISの今日の為替レートは、2.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.48の安値と53.05の高値で取引されました。

Peoples Financial Services Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
51.48 53.05
1年のレンジ
38.90 59.70
以前の終値
51.71
始値
52.00
買値
52.98
買値
53.28
安値
51.48
高値
53.05
出来高
260
1日の変化
2.46%
1ヶ月の変化
2.14%
6ヶ月の変化
19.30%
1年の変化
12.72%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K