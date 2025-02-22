Currencies / PFIS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PFIS: Peoples Financial Services Corp
51.28 USD 1.04 (1.99%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PFIS exchange rate has changed by -1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.00 and at a high of 52.85.
Follow Peoples Financial Services Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PFIS News
- Why Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Peoples Financial Services: Still Not Ready For An Upgrade (PFIS)
- Why Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Peoples Fin earnings beat by $0.22, revenue topped estimates
- Profusa stock falls after announcing $1 million Bitcoin investment
- Peoples Financial Services declares third quarter dividend
- Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Peoples Financial Q1 2025 presentation highlights robust growth and stable asset quality
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Peoples Financial Services Corp. Announces Completion of Private Placement of $85.0 Million of Subordinated Notes
- peoples financial services updates bylaws to clarify leadership roles
- Peoples Financial: 5% Dividend Yield, Positive Earnings Outlook On Acquisition (PFIS)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- KBRA Assigns Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Corp.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
51.00 52.85
Year Range
38.90 59.70
- Previous Close
- 52.32
- Open
- 52.33
- Bid
- 51.28
- Ask
- 51.58
- Low
- 51.00
- High
- 52.85
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- -1.99%
- Month Change
- -1.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.47%
- Year Change
- 9.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%