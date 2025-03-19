Moedas / PBW
PBW: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF
27.92 USD 0.87 (3.22%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PBW para hoje mudou para 3.22%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.99 e o mais alto foi 27.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBW Notícias
Faixa diária
26.99 27.99
Faixa anual
13.19 27.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.05
- Open
- 27.35
- Bid
- 27.92
- Ask
- 28.22
- Low
- 26.99
- High
- 27.99
- Volume
- 2.330 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.22%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 78.40%
- Mudança anual
- 39.67%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh