PBW: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

28.36 USD 0.44 (1.58%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PBW ha avuto una variazione del 1.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.12 e ad un massimo di 28.53.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.12 28.53
Intervallo Annuale
13.19 28.53
Chiusura Precedente
27.92
Apertura
28.17
Bid
28.36
Ask
28.66
Minimo
28.12
Massimo
28.53
Volume
2.556 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.58%
Variazione Mensile
15.80%
Variazione Semestrale
81.21%
Variazione Annuale
41.87%
21 settembre, domenica