PBW
PBW: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

28.36 USD 0.44 (1.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBW exchange rate has changed by 1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.12 and at a high of 28.53.

Follow Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
28.12 28.53
Year Range
13.19 28.53
Previous Close
27.92
Open
28.17
Bid
28.36
Ask
28.66
Low
28.12
High
28.53
Volume
2.034 K
Daily Change
1.58%
Month Change
15.80%
6 Months Change
81.21%
Year Change
41.87%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K