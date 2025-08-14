Moedas / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
150.76 USD 1.93 (1.30%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NICE para hoje mudou para 1.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 150.18 e o mais alto foi 151.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NICE Notícias
Faixa diária
150.18 151.30
Faixa anual
127.00 200.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 148.83
- Open
- 151.02
- Bid
- 150.76
- Ask
- 151.06
- Low
- 150.18
- High
- 151.30
- Volume
- 67
- Mudança diária
- 1.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.89%
- Mudança anual
- -12.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh