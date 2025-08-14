FiyatlarBölümler
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

153.44 USD 2.11 (1.39%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NICE fiyatı bugün 1.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 150.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 153.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
150.92 153.62
Yıllık aralık
127.00 200.59
Önceki kapanış
151.33
Açılış
151.89
Satış
153.44
Alış
153.74
Düşük
150.92
Yüksek
153.62
Hacim
664
Günlük değişim
1.39%
Aylık değişim
8.55%
6 aylık değişim
-1.17%
Yıllık değişim
-11.11%
