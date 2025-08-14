NICE fiyatı bugün 1.39% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 150.92 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 153.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.