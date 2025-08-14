CotizacionesSecciones
NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

148.83 USD 2.65 (1.81%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NICE de hoy ha cambiado un 1.81%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 146.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 151.00.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
146.58 151.00
Rango anual
127.00 200.59
Cierres anteriores
146.18
Open
146.58
Bid
148.83
Ask
149.13
Low
146.58
High
151.00
Volumen
1.232 K
Cambio diario
1.81%
Cambio mensual
5.29%
Cambio a 6 meses
-4.14%
Cambio anual
-13.78%
