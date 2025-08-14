Valute / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
153.44 USD 2.11 (1.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NICE ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.92 e ad un massimo di 153.62.
Segui le dinamiche di NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NICE News
Intervallo Giornaliero
150.92 153.62
Intervallo Annuale
127.00 200.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 151.33
- Apertura
- 151.89
- Bid
- 153.44
- Ask
- 153.74
- Minimo
- 150.92
- Massimo
- 153.62
- Volume
- 664
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.11%
20 settembre, sabato