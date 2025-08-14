QuotazioniSezioni
NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

153.44 USD 2.11 (1.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NICE ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 150.92 e ad un massimo di 153.62.

Segui le dinamiche di NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
150.92 153.62
Intervallo Annuale
127.00 200.59
Chiusura Precedente
151.33
Apertura
151.89
Bid
153.44
Ask
153.74
Minimo
150.92
Massimo
153.62
Volume
664
Variazione giornaliera
1.39%
Variazione Mensile
8.55%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.17%
Variazione Annuale
-11.11%
