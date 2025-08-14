통화 / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
153.44 USD 2.11 (1.39%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NICE 환율이 오늘 1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 150.92이고 고가는 153.62이었습니다.
NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NICE on the Community Forum
일일 변동 비율
150.92 153.62
년간 변동
127.00 200.59
- 이전 종가
- 151.33
- 시가
- 151.89
- Bid
- 153.44
- Ask
- 153.74
- 저가
- 150.92
- 고가
- 153.62
- 볼륨
- 664
- 일일 변동
- 1.39%
- 월 변동
- 8.55%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.11%
