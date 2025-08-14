QuotesSections
Currencies / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

144.25 USD 1.06 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NICE exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 141.56 and at a high of 144.87.

Daily Range
141.56 144.87
Year Range
127.00 200.59
Previous Close
143.19
Open
143.48
Bid
144.25
Ask
144.55
Low
141.56
High
144.87
Volume
1.098 K
Daily Change
0.74%
Month Change
2.05%
6 Months Change
-7.09%
Year Change
-16.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%