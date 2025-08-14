Currencies / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
144.25 USD 1.06 (0.74%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NICE exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 141.56 and at a high of 144.87.
Follow NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NICE News
Daily Range
141.56 144.87
Year Range
127.00 200.59
- Previous Close
- 143.19
- Open
- 143.48
- Bid
- 144.25
- Ask
- 144.55
- Low
- 141.56
- High
- 144.87
- Volume
- 1.098 K
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.09%
- Year Change
- -16.43%
