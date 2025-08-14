CotationsSections
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

153.44 USD 2.11 (1.39%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NICE a changé de 1.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 150.92 et à un maximum de 153.62.

Suivez la dynamique NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
150.92 153.62
Range Annuel
127.00 200.59
Clôture Précédente
151.33
Ouverture
151.89
Bid
153.44
Ask
153.74
Plus Bas
150.92
Plus Haut
153.62
Volume
664
Changement quotidien
1.39%
Changement Mensuel
8.55%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.17%
Changement Annuel
-11.11%
