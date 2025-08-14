クォートセクション
通貨 / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

151.33 USD 2.50 (1.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NICEの今日の為替レートは、1.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり149.42の安値と151.46の高値で取引されました。

NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
149.42 151.46
1年のレンジ
127.00 200.59
以前の終値
148.83
始値
151.02
買値
151.33
買値
151.63
安値
149.42
高値
151.46
出来高
1.140 K
1日の変化
1.68%
1ヶ月の変化
7.06%
6ヶ月の変化
-2.52%
1年の変化
-12.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K