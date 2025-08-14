通貨 / NICE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
151.33 USD 2.50 (1.68%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NICEの今日の為替レートは、1.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり149.42の安値と151.46の高値で取引されました。
NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NICE News
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.88%
- Why Nice (NICE) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Best AI Stocks to Buy: Nice vs. Arista Networks
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Nice (NICE): Should You Buy?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Nice (NICE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- NICE Ltd. (NICE) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.74%
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.53%
- Nice (NICE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.56%
- Here's Why Nice (NICE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on NICE stock, citing AI growth
- Here's Why Nice (NICE) is a Strong Value Stock
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.58%
- Nice (NICE) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- NICE Grows Through Expanding Portfolio and Strong Partnerships
- NICE Systems stock holds steady as JMP reiterates $300 price target
- Barclays lowers NICE stock price target to $200 on sector multiple compression
- Northland reiterates Outperform rating on NICE stock after Q2 beat
- DA Davidson lowers NICE Systems stock price target to $150 on LiveVox churn
- Morgan Stanley lowers NICE Systems stock price target to $193 on delayed growth
- Why Nice Stock Sank Today
- Compared to Estimates, Nice (NICE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
NICE on the Community Forum
1日のレンジ
149.42 151.46
1年のレンジ
127.00 200.59
- 以前の終値
- 148.83
- 始値
- 151.02
- 買値
- 151.33
- 買値
- 151.63
- 安値
- 149.42
- 高値
- 151.46
- 出来高
- 1.140 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -2.52%
- 1年の変化
- -12.33%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K