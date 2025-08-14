KurseKategorien
Währungen / NICE
Zurück zum Aktien

NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord

151.33 USD 2.50 (1.68%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NICE hat sich für heute um 1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 151.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NICE News

NICE on the Community Forum

Tagesspanne
149.42 151.46
Jahresspanne
127.00 200.59
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
148.83
Eröffnung
151.02
Bid
151.33
Ask
151.63
Tief
149.42
Hoch
151.46
Volumen
1.140 K
Tagesänderung
1.68%
Monatsänderung
7.06%
6-Monatsänderung
-2.52%
Jahresänderung
-12.33%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K