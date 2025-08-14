Währungen / NICE
NICE: NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord
151.33 USD 2.50 (1.68%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NICE hat sich für heute um 1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 149.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 151.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die NICE Ltd - American Depositary Shares each representing one Ord-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
NICE News
Tagesspanne
149.42 151.46
Jahresspanne
127.00 200.59
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 148.83
- Eröffnung
- 151.02
- Bid
- 151.33
- Ask
- 151.63
- Tief
- 149.42
- Hoch
- 151.46
- Volumen
- 1.140 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -2.52%
- Jahresänderung
- -12.33%
