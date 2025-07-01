Moedas / MUX
MUX: McEwen Mining Inc
13.46 USD 0.04 (0.30%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MUX para hoje mudou para -0.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.05 e o mais alto foi 13.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas McEwen Mining Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
13.05 13.54
Faixa anual
6.38 14.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.50
- Open
- 13.46
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- Low
- 13.05
- High
- 13.54
- Volume
- 752
- Mudança diária
- -0.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 79.47%
- Mudança anual
- 42.58%
